Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s recovery stalls below key $1715 barrier amid surging yields – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its recovery above $1700, having hit nine-month lows at $1687 on Friday. US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, which helped power the recovery in gold. However, the surge in the US Treasury yields amid reflation trade, check the recovery in the yellow metal.
Despite the US stimulus progress, markets remain unnerved amid fears of overheating, as reflected by the ongoing rise in the yields. Therefore, the haven demand for the US dollar persists, likely limiting gold’s upside attempts. The greenback also benefits from a stellar NFP report. The focus will continue to remain on the Treasury yields amid a quiet start to the week, calendar-wise.
How is gold positioned on the charts?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold has turned south once again, with the immediate support seen around $1700, the confluence of the SMA10 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
The next downside target is placed at $1687; the convergence of the multi-month lows and pivot point one-day S1.
Further south, the intersection of the pivot point one-day S2 and Fibonacci 161.8% one-day at $1677 needs to be cracked, in order to test the June 2020 low at $1670.
Alternatively, the $1709 barrier could be challenged once again if the buying interest returns. That level is the confluence of the previous day high and pivot point one-day R1.
The Fibonacci 38.2% one-week at $1715 is a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. The next significant barrier awaits around $1718/20, which is the meeting point of the previous month low and pivot point one-day R2.
A firm break above the latter is needed to revive the recovery momentum towards $1730, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is off the highs, back under 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures.
Gold cheers US stimulus, but yields may cap gains
Gold rises in Asia, confirming seller fatigue signaled by Friday's Doji candle. The yellow metal looks to have picked up a bid in response to the U.S. Senate's passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, which now heads back to the House for clearance.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and targets the 1.3800 level, as the return of risk-off mood boosts the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on the BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Dogecoin primed for a 100% upswing above this key hurdle
Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) is seeing some weekend love returning this Sunday after trading directionless almost throughout the last week, despite a couple of encouraging fundamental news. RSI points north above the midline, supporting the bullish bias.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).