Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD’s bearish bias intact while below $1933 – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wounds after plummeting 3% on Monday, as the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced amid growing coronavirus risks and US fiscal deadlock. The greenback jumped to six-week highs across its main competitors on concerns over the global economic recovery, especially after localized lockdowns were announced in key European economies.
‘Sell everything’ mode returned to markets and knocked down gold alongside global equities. Despite the slump, the metal managed to close the day above the $1900 mark. Let’s look at the technical charts to gauge whether the bulls could be offered any reprieve ahead of Day 1 of the Fed Chair J. Powell’s testimony.
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The Technical Confluence tool shows that gold failed to sustain the rebound from six-week lows above the powerful barrier at $1915, which is a convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and previous high on 15-minutes.
Therefore, the sellers now probe the next downside target at $1910, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, SMA10 one-hour and previous low four-hour intersect.
The Fibonacci 161.8% one-week at $1907 is a soft cap, which could be tested if the bulls fail to defend the $1910 level.
Acceptance below the latter could trigger a sharp sell-off towards $1891, the pivot point one-week S3.
On the flip side, a firm break above the aforesaid $1915 barrier is critical for a sustained recovery momentum. The next minor resistance is aligned at $1917, the SMA10 on 15-minutes.
The bulls will then aim for $1927, the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA100 15-minutes.
The bearish bias will likely remain intact unless gold recaptures the fierce resistance at $1933 with conviction. The hurdle is the intersection of the pivot point one-week S1 and the previous week low.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops 30 pips after RBA's Debelle says lower AUD would benefit economy
AUD/USD runs into offers as RBA's Debelle says intervention is a policy option. A weaker AUD would be beneficial for Australia's economy, Debelle added. Sustained risk aversion in global equities could yield a deeper decline in the AUD.
USD/JPY defies pullback from six-month low to attack 104.50
USD/JPY fails to extend recovery moves beyond 104.84. Virus woes, Sino-American tension weigh on the risk-tone sentiment. Off in Japan, a light calendar can restrict the counter-trend moves unless any surprises.
Gold's bearish bias intact while below $1933
Gold is licking its wounds after plummeting 3% on Monday, as the haven demand for the US dollar resurfaced amid growing coronavirus risks and US fiscal deadlock. The greenback jumped to six-week highs across its main competitors.
WTI revisits 200-day SMA hurdle after Monday's 4% drop
WTI's bounce from overnight lows faces rejection at the 200-day SMA hurdle. Prices fell by 4% on Monday on risk-off and prospects of increased Libyan exports. Investors sold oil and other risk assets on Monday on fears new coronavirus ...
Europe’s second virus wave triggers sharp FX & Equities sell-off
Currencies and equities sold off sharply on Monday as virus cases in Europe hit new record highs. Everyone’s greatest fear this summer was a second wave and unfortunately that fear has materialized.