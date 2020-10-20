Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD well-positioned on stimulus deadline day – Confluence Detector

Can Democrats and Republicans strike a deal on multi-trillion fiscal stimulus two weeks ahead of the elections? Gold bulls would be thankful for more funds from Uncle Sam. Given the antagonism between the parties and the proximity of the vote, the chances seem slim, yet comments from President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem upbeat.
Pelosi set Tuesday as a deadline to reach a deal, and perhaps that could bring both sides over the line. How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
How is XAU/USD positioned on the charts?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold is trading just around a cluster of lines at $1,901, which includes the Simple Moving Average 100-4h, the Bollinger Band 15min-Lower, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the SMA 10-one-day.
If it holds up, the initial target is $1,909, where the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day and the BB 15min-Upper converge.
Further above, $1,913 is the confluence of the SMA 200-4h, the BB 4h-Upper, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.
Support awaits at $1,895, which is the convergence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the BB 4h-Lower, the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, and the BB one-day Middle.
Lower, an additional cushion awaits at $1,883, which is a juncture of lines including the previous weekly low and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
Key XAU/USD resistances and supports
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range near $1900 mark
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price moves through the early North American session and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1900 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.