Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD wavers above $1,700, overlook US infrastructure spending plan

- Gold seesaws between $1,710 and $1,705 following its heaviest run-up in three weeks.
- US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure spending couldn’t please markets amid fears of deadlock.
- Mixed vaccine news, virus woes and West versus China story battle US economic recovery hopes.
- China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI will be important in Asia but risk news is the key to follow.
Despite cooling down from $1,715, gold treads water inside a $5 trading range, around $1,707 by the press time of the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal marked a stellar recovery from $1,678 but a lack of enthusiasm in the market, despite a $2.25 trillion US infrastructure spending announcement, probes the bullion buyers. Also challenging the precious metal prices are the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine updates, not to forget news linked to China.
Sober reaction to Biden’s bold move…
Despite US President Biden’s courageous moves to propel the world’s largest economy, recently by an eight-year spending plan, global investors aren’t lured. The reason could be traced from details of the $2.25 trillion bill suggesting tax hikes for corporate and relief for the middle-income group, which may push Republicans to block the progress in the Senate.
Also challenging the commodity optimists could be the vaccine update from Johnson and Johnson suggesting a delay in deliveries due to a mix-up in the factory. Though, Pfizer’s 100% vaccine efficacy for Children keeps the traders hopeful.
Virus conditions are worsening again as Brazil detected a new covid variant and Australian lockdown looms. Further, the Western pressure on China escalates, led by the US and the UK. Recently, US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office vowed to keep battling 'significant' foreign trade barriers while also alleging Beijing of flooding the global markets and raising bars for entry.
On the positive side, upbeat data from the US and China, not to forget the UK’s GDP, battles the risk-off mood.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street closed mixed while S&P 500 Futures print 0.52% gains by the press time. Further, the US 10-year Treasury yield remains strong near multi-month high but the US dollar eases off-late.
Moving on, US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) will be the key data to watch for near-term direction. Given the market rush for the US dollar and strong Treasury yields, the yellow metal may fade the recovery soon. Though, risk catalysts will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a two-month-old falling trend line, around $1,723 by the press time, gold prices remain vulnerable to visit $1,670 key support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1707.71
|Today Daily Change
|22.47
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33%
|Today daily open
|1685.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.44
|Daily SMA50
|1777.15
|Daily SMA100
|1818.58
|Daily SMA200
|1859.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1714.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1678.77
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1692.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1700.83
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1671.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1657.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1635.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1706.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1728.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1742.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD shrugs off Biden public investment plan announcements
EUR/USD is currently consolidating within a new intra-day 1.1720-1.1760 range, just above Wednesday Asia Pacific session lows just above the 1.1700 level. FX market volumes are thin at the moment, with North American participants having left and most of the Asia Pacific flow yet to arrive.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
XAU/USD extends recovery to the $1710 area
Gold and silver are rising more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering after posting sharp losses during two consecutive days. A modest decline in US yields, a correction of the US dollar, month-end flow, and some profit-taking favored the rebound.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.