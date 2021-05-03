Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to see selling pressure on risk-on return – OCBC

US Treasury yields have started to rebound higher following their April decline, and if that trend continues the downward pressure on gold could intensify, strategists at OCBC Bank inform.
Gold set to dive on strong Nonfarm Payrolls report
“The recent rise in US Treasury yields and firming of asset prices globally (commodities included) have started to manifest in gold prices, which is starting to look lofty based on current inputs.”
“Our model suggests gold currently has a fair value of $1670-$1770/oz, which may continue falling if Treasury yields continue to climb.”
“A strong nonfarm payroll figure (>1 million) will probably solidify the risk-on sentiment and send commodities soaring. Gold will likely dip in that scenario. The USD may likely strengthen on the strong numbers but is unlikely to create a dent on prices.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
