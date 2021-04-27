Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to move in a range below $1800, bull-bear tug-of-war persists

Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Monday after finding support just under $1770. Range play is likely to extend below $1800 as the focus shifts to the Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta reports.
Recapturing 21-SMA on the 4H chart to recall the XAU buyers
“The worsening covid situation in the emerging economies and a likely tax hike by Biden continue to put fresh bids under the greenback.”
“Investors would refrain from placing any directional bet ahead of Wednesday’s Fed outcome, which could leave the price of gold in a familiar range.”
“Traders will take cues from the US CB Consumer Confidence data and sentiment on Wall Street amid upcoming corporate earnings results.”
“The XAU bulls struggle to find acceptance above the 21-simple moving average (SMA) at $1782 while the downside remains cushioned by the upward-sloping 50-SMA at $1778. The range is getting tighter, implying that a breakout in either direction could be on the cards.”
“A sustained break above 21-SMA could fuel a rally towards Friday’s high of $1796, above which the $1800 mark could be probed. Alternatively, a four-hour candlestick closing below 50-SMA is likely to expose Monday’s low of $1768.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 100-DMA amid US dollar comeback
EUR/USD is extending its correction from two-month highs of 1.2117, now looking to test the 100-DMA support at 1.2055 amid a broad-based US dollar recovery. The daily technical setup, however, keeps the EUR bulls hopeful. US data awaited.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
The week ahead: Fed rate decision and US Q1 GDP
Fed rate decision – 28/04 – when the Federal Reserve last met in March their biggest concern was trying to balance the optimism of a strong economic rebound, against rising expectations that the US central bank might start to look at tapering its bond purchase program, or ...