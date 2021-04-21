Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to climb towards the $1857/83 area – Credit Suisse

Gold has set a base above $1755/65 after retesting long-term support at $1682/71. Strategists at Credit Suisse expect XAU/USD to rise towards the $1835 mark.

Gold to negate the base below $1724/21

“Gold has retested and again held key support at $1682/71 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2015/2020 bull market and the recent and June 2020 lows – and the subsequent break above $1755/65 has seen a near-term ‘double bottom’ base established.”

“We look for a recovery back to $1835, potentially the 200-day average and downtrend at $1857/83, but with a fresh cap expected here for now.”

“Back below $1724/21 would see the basing effort quickly negated.”