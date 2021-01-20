Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges on Biden's inauguration day, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold has been rising, topping the $1,860 ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. XAU/USD had previously received a boost from Janet Yellen, who made the case for providing more stimulus to the US economy. Are XAU/USD pricing another shot in the arm, this time from the Commander-in-Chief.

How is the precious metal positioned on the technical graphs?

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has robust support at around $1,846, which is a dense cluster of lines including the 200-day Simple Moving Average, the SMA 100-15m, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.

It is followed by another cushion at $1,835, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Bolinger Band 1h-Lower.

Looking up, resistance is weaker. The first hurdle awaits at $1,856, which is the confluence of the BB 4h-Upper and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.

The upside target for the yellow metal awaits at $1,876, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month hits the price.

XAU/USD resistance and support levels

