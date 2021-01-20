Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges on Biden's inauguration day, levels to watch – Confluence Detector

Gold has been rising, topping the $1,860 ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. XAU/USD had previously received a boost from Janet Yellen, who made the case for providing more stimulus to the US economy. Are XAU/USD pricing another shot in the arm, this time from the Commander-in-Chief.
How is the precious metal positioned on the technical graphs?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that gold has robust support at around $1,846, which is a dense cluster of lines including the 200-day Simple Moving Average, the SMA 100-15m, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
It is followed by another cushion at $1,835, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-day Support 1, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Bolinger Band 1h-Lower.
Looking up, resistance is weaker. The first hurdle awaits at $1,856, which is the confluence of the BB 4h-Upper and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
The upside target for the yellow metal awaits at $1,876, which is where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month hits the price.
XAU/USD resistance and support levels
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from new highs amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has fallen off the peak of 1.3719, the highest since 2018, amid fresh dollar strength. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases boosted sterling earlier. The greenback awaiting Biden's first moves as President.
EUR/USD struggles with 1.21 ahead of Biden´s inauguration
EUR/USD has been descending toward 1.21. President-elect Biden is inaugurated later in the day and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony.
Gold: Bulls recapture 200-DMA ahead of Biden's inauguration
Gold prices are attempting to correct higher above 200-DMA. The metal cheers rising US inflation expectations amid hopes of a massive stimulus package under the incoming Biden administration.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision Preview: No change anticipated in interest rate
The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep monetary policy and quantitative easing unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday in spite of new COVID-19 provincial lockdowns and a slowing economy.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.