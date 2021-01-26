Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steadies above $1,850, key levels remain intact

- XAU/USD fluctuates in tight range for second straight day.
- 200-day SMA aligns as a key support near $1,850.
- Buyers could show interest in XAU/USD above $1,870.
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged at $1,855 and seems to be having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction on Tuesday. As of writing, the pair was posting small daily losses at $1,854.
XAU/USD technical outlook
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is staying below 50 for the second straight day on Tuesday, suggesting that the bullish momentum is struggling to build up. However, the 200-day SMA, currently located at $1,850 continues to act as a key support and sellers may want to wait to see a daily close below that level before dragging gold lower. Below $1,850, $1,845 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the December rally) could be seen as the next support ahead of $1,837 (Jan. 22 low).
On the other hand, the 50-day SMA is the initial hurdle at $1,858 before $1,870 (daily high/Fibonacci 50% retracement). A convincing move beyond the latter resistance could help XAU/USD target $1,880 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
