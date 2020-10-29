Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850

- Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day.
- Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk.
- Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
Gold prices drop to $1, 866.36 amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The bullion dropped to the fresh low since September 28 on Thursday as the King dollar benefited from the upbeat US data and risk-off mood. However, a lack of major catalysts after the US session pushed the metal traders to look for extra hints before stretching the two-day downtrend towards challenging the monthly low of $1,860.
USD strength gains the market’s attention…
US dollar’s inverse correlations with gold keep the commodity depressed around the monthly low as the greenback cheers upbeat US data, challenges to the risks and the ECB’s dovish rhetoric. It should also be noted that the hopes of Democratic victory in the upcoming US presidential elections and the USD’s following run-up also directed the market players to the US currency.
Not only the upbeat prints of the US third quarter (Q3) GDP, 33.1% versus 31% forecast, but the easing in Initial Jobless Claims 4-week Average from upwardly revised 812.25K to 787.25 for the period ended on October 23 also favored the US dollar bulls. Alternatively, the ECB’s strongest signals of the upcoming monetary easing backed the Euro bears and supported the USD in turn. Additional catalysts like the worsening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe and the US join the market’s cautious mood ahead of the next week’s key US elections to highlight the risks.
As a result, S&P 500 Futures part ways from its benchmark on Wall Street while declining by eight points or 0.25% intraday by press time.
Considering a light calendar in Asia, other than the inflation data from Japan, gold traders will keep eyes on the key risk events for near-term directions. Among them, the covid headlines and stimulus updates may keep weighing on the metal provided the US dollar index (DXY) stays bid near the monthly high.
Technical analysis
Not only a 100-day EMA level of $1,870.70 but an ascending trend line from April 01, currently around $1,901, also challenges the metal buyers while fresh selling awaits a clear downside break below the September month’s low near $1,848.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1867.45
|Today Daily Change
|-9.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|1877.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1902.91
|Daily SMA50
|1918.47
|Daily SMA100
|1886.74
|Daily SMA200
|1766.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1910.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1869.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1931.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|1894.48
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1885.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1895.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1860.76
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1844.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1819.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1902.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1927.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears keep 0.7000 on radar as US dollar stays bid
AUD/USD fails to keep corrective pullback from over three-month low of 0.7001 flashed on Thursday. King dollar keeps the reins as upbeat US data, ECB’s dovish rhetoric join covid fears. Aussie PPI, risk catalysts remain as the key to follow.
EUR/USD pushing lower, hits fresh one-month lows at 1.1650
EUR/USD dips to a fresh one-month low at 1.1650. The euro has extended its four-day downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday. The euro dives on dovish ECB rhetoric and COVID-19 lockdowns.
Gold stays depressed around five-week bottom above $1,850
Gold consolidates near the monthly low of $1,860 flashed the previous day. Bears cheer the US dollar strength amid upbeat data from America, challenges to risk. Lack of key data in Asia keeps risk catalysts in the spotlight.
WTI: Regains $36 even as MACD signals further downside
WTI keeps pullback moves from the mid-June lows marked on Thursday. Four-month-old descending trend line offers immediate support. 200-day SMA challenges the corrective bounce below a falling resistance line from August 26.
How low will markets go? State of play after the covid-related fall, ahead of a huge week
Autumn leaves are falling, and so are markets – mostly responding to surging coronavirus cases in Europe and consequent measures. Will King Dollar hold onto the throne?