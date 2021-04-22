Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

- Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia.
- Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves.
- One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.
Gold reverses the latest pullback moves from multi-day top while taking rounds to $1,794 ahead of Thursday’s European session. Even so, the yellow metal stays inside a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the hourly formation.
Not only the bearish formation but the downbeat MACD conditions and the commodity’s indecisive moves around the two-month high also back the odds of the pullback.
However, a clear break of $1,788 becomes necessary to confirm the wedge formation and aim for levels marked during April 14-15 around $1,750-49.
During the fall, a seven-day-old support line and an area comprising 200-HMA, respectively around $1,770 and $1,760, can offer intermediate stops.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,800 will defy the bearish chart formation, which in turn highlights late February tops near $1,816 on the gold buyer’s radar.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1794
|Today Daily Change
|0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1793.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1741.7
|Daily SMA50
|1749.5
|Daily SMA100
|1804.55
|Daily SMA200
|1857.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1797.71
|Previous Daily Low
|1776.34
|Previous Weekly High
|1783.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1723.8
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1789.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1784.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1780.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1767.82
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1759.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1802.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1810.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1823.41
