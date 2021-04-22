Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD seesaws below $1,800, immediate rising wedge keeps sellers hopeful

Gold picks up bids from the intraday low, stays close to the highest levels since February flashed earlier in Asia.

Bearish chart formation near multi-day top, downbeat MACD signals suggest pullback moves.

One-week-old rising trend line, $1,760 support confluence will test gold bears.

Gold reverses the latest pullback moves from multi-day top while taking rounds to $1,794 ahead of Thursday’s European session. Even so, the yellow metal stays inside a bearish chart pattern, rising wedge, on the hourly formation.

Not only the bearish formation but the downbeat MACD conditions and the commodity’s indecisive moves around the two-month high also back the odds of the pullback.

However, a clear break of $1,788 becomes necessary to confirm the wedge formation and aim for levels marked during April 14-15 around $1,750-49.

During the fall, a seven-day-old support line and an area comprising 200-HMA, respectively around $1,770 and $1,760, can offer intermediate stops.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of $1,800 will defy the bearish chart formation, which in turn highlights late February tops near $1,816 on the gold buyer’s radar.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected