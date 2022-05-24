Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains underpinned near $1860 as buck, equities falter, yields remain subdued

- Gold is a little higher on Tuesday as it benefits from weaker equities, lower yields and a softer dollar.
- XAU/USD was last trading just above its 21DMA and near $1860, more than $50 higher versus earlier weekly lows.
- Gold traders are focused on upcoming US PMI data and more remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Spot gold (XAU/USD) is unsurprisingly trading with an upside bias just above its 21-Day Moving Average at $1856.70 and near the $1860 mark amid a favourable macro backdrop that sees long-term US yields hovering close to monthly lows, US equities reversing Monday’s gains in pre-market trade and the DXY falling to fresh four-week lows under 102. The precious metal was last trading with gains of about 0.2%, boosted amid safe-haven flows from equities, by falling yields lowering the “opportunity cost” of holding non-yielding assets like gold, and as a the weaker US dollar makes the purchase of USD-denominated commodities like gold cheaper for international buyers, thus boosting its demand.
Focus turns to upcoming US flash PMI survey data for May scheduled for release at 1345GMT, as investors fret about the strength of the US economy. Recent indications from major US companies (most recently Snap’s guidance on Monday, but before that from major retailers last week) is that conditions are worsening, though other indicators haven't been quite so downbeat. Tuesday’s PMIs are expected to fall in the latter camp, but traders should monitor the data in case it triggers any cross-asset volatility.
Thereafter, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver some pre-recorded remarks at an event from 1620GMT. There is much less confusion/uncertainty about the Fed than there is about the current strength of the US economy. They are unequivocally hawkish, with Powell last week reiterating the bank’s desire to get rates to neutral by the end of the year (meaning a few more 50 bps hikes at upcoming meetings) and saying the bank wouldn’t hesitate to raise rates beyond neutral if needed to tame inflation, which remains far too high. Other Fed policymakers have all been reading off of the same script and the takeaway is clear, interest rates are moving higher.
The big question for markets is just how much higher. Gold traders should beware that while the US dollar’s recent pullback from multi-decade highs printed earlier in the month has given the precious metal some short-term respite (its currently more than $50 higher versus earlier monthly lows), this may prove short-lived if inflation fails to moderate as fast as the Fed wants in the coming months, and if markets subsequently start betting on a higher Fed terminal rate. This would push long-term yields and the US dollar higher, which would make a return to sub-$1800 levels likely.
XAU/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1859.47
|Today Daily Change
|5.93
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1853.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1856.64
|Daily SMA50
|1906.99
|Daily SMA100
|1884.8
|Daily SMA200
|1838.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1865.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1843.78
|Previous Weekly High
|1849.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|1786.94
|Previous Monthly High
|1998.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|1872.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1857.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1852.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1843.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1832.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1875.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1886.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
