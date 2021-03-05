Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP

Sustained USD buying exerted some pressure on gold during the early North American session.

Strong NFP report provided an additional lift to the greenback and the US Treasury bond yields.

A softer risk tone extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses.

Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.

The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 37K new jobs in February, surpassing consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 166K from 49K reported earlier and the unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2% from 6.3% previous.

The upbeat data provided an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar and prompted some selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. The USD was further supported by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

That said, a sharp pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit any further losses. Investors also seemed reluctant to place fresh bearish bets amid oversold conditions on short-term charts, warranting some caution for bearish traders.

Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to record the third consecutive week of losses and vulnerable to slide further. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity amid the progress on US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

Technical levels to watch