Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP

- Sustained USD buying exerted some pressure on gold during the early North American session.
- Strong NFP report provided an additional lift to the greenback and the US Treasury bond yields.
- A softer risk tone extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses.
Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.
The headline NFP print showed that the US economy added 37K new jobs in February, surpassing consensus estimates by a big margin. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised higher to 166K from 49K reported earlier and the unemployment rate edged lower to 6.2% from 6.3% previous.
The upbeat data provided an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar and prompted some selling around the dollar-denominated commodity. The USD was further supported by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which tends to drive flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.
That said, a sharp pullback in the US equity futures extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit any further losses. Investors also seemed reluctant to place fresh bearish bets amid oversold conditions on short-term charts, warranting some caution for bearish traders.
Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to record the third consecutive week of losses and vulnerable to slide further. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity amid the progress on US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1696
|Today Daily Change
|-1.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1697.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1784.67
|Daily SMA50
|1832.77
|Daily SMA100
|1850.62
|Daily SMA200
|1860.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1723.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1690.58
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1703.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1710.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1684.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1671.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1651.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1716.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1749.66
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
