Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area

- Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region.
- The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle.
- Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Gold extended its sideways/directionless price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, around the $1948-50 confluence region. The mentioned area comprises of 200-hour SMA and the 38.2% Fibonacci level of the $2075-$1863 corrective fall.
The commodity has been attracting some dip-buying ahead of the $1900 mark over the past one month or so. However, any attempted positive move has been capped near a resistance marked by a near one-month-old downward sloping trend-line. The combination of horizontal support and trend-line resistance constitute the formation of a descending triangle on short-term charts.
The descending triangle is a bearish set up that usually forms during a downtrend as a continuation pattern, supporting prospects for the resumption of the recent corrective slide from record highs. That said, neutral technical indicators on hourly/daily charts haven't been supportive of any firm direction and thus, warrant some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
Bearish traders are likely to wait for a convincing break through the $1910-05 horizontal support, below which the commodity is likely to slide back towards the August monthly swing lows, around the $1863 region. Conversely, a sustained strength beyond the $1970 level (50% Fibo. level and descending trend-line) will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
XAU/USD might then aim to reclaim the key $2000 psychological mark and climb further towards the $2016-17 resistance zone. Some follow-through buying will set the stage for a move back towards record highs, around the $2075 region, established on August 7th.
Gold 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1950.13
|Today Daily Change
|4.81
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1945.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1947.59
|Daily SMA50
|1916.35
|Daily SMA100
|1821.95
|Daily SMA200
|1700.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1966.54
|Previous Daily Low
|1941.43
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1951.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1956.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1935.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1925.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1910.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1960.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1976.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1985.87
