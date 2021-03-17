Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1730 area, FOMC awaited

- Gold prolonged its consolidative price moves for the second straight session on Wednesday.
- Investors now seemed reluctant to place fresh directional bets ahead of the FOMC decision.
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action and remained confined in a range around the $1730 region through the Asian session.
The precious metal, so far, has struggled to capitalize on the recent bounce from multi-month lows and has been oscillating in a narrow band over the past two trading session. Investors now seemed to have moved on the sidelines, awaiting fresh catalyst from the FOMC policy decision due later this Wednesday.
In the meantime, the suspension of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine in several European nations acted as a headwind for the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit the downside, at least for the time being.
The supporting factor, to a larger extent, was offset by the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery, bolstered by the passage of a massive US stimulus package. The upbeat US economic outlook continued underpinning the US dollar and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the dollar-denominated commodity.
Meanwhile, the reflation trade has been fueling speculation about an uptick in US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low rates for a longer period. The market expectations pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to over one-year tops and further capped the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Hence, the outcome of a two-day FOMC meeting will now play a key role in determining the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD. Heading into the key central bank event risk, the commodity seems more likely to remain capped below the $1740-42 resistance zone, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1734.18
|Today Daily Change
|2.82
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1731.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1742.18
|Daily SMA50
|1803.04
|Daily SMA100
|1835.42
|Daily SMA200
|1860.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1741.21
|Previous Daily Low
|1726.22
|Previous Weekly High
|1739.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1676.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1731.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1735.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1724.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1717.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1709.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1739.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1754.63
