Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD refreshes one week high above $1,900, US elections in focus

- Gold prints four-day winning streak, remains mildly bid around one week high.
- Hopes of more US stimulus, on expectations of a blue wave in America, favor the bulls.
- Initial polls will be the key to watch in Asia.
Gold prices take the bids near $1,909/10 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal probes the one-week high amid risk-on mood. Global markets have recently turned optimistic on expectations of the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US 2020 elections. The upbeat trading sentiment weighs on the US dollar and backs the bullion buyers.
Optimists eye a blue wave but Trump can surprise…
Early forecasts concerning the US 2020 elections have started rolling out. The recent one from the YouGov suggests landslide victory of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Global markets have been anticipating the blue wave, a condition where Democrats hold reins in both the US houses, mainly due to their favor for the easy money.
The risk-on mood weighs on the greenback and pushed the US dollar index (DXY) towards posting the biggest losses in over two months. With the US dollar having an inverse correlation to the gold prices, the yellow metal benefits from the US currency’s weakness, as it did in recent days.
Also portraying the market optimism are the upbeat prints of Wall Street and the US treasury yields. Further, S&P 500 Futures print 0.26% intraday gains after rising for the last two days.
It should be noted that the exit polls will start rolling out soon and will propel the liquidity into the market. Hence, gold traders should remain cautious. However, optimism concerning a blue wave can keep bulls hopeful.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing 50-day SMA near $1,914, gold buyers are less likely to aim for the previous month’s high surrounding $1,934.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1909.18
|Today Daily Change
|13.70
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|1895.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1899.2
|Daily SMA50
|1914.99
|Daily SMA100
|1891.33
|Daily SMA200
|1771.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1895.79
|Previous Daily Low
|1873.52
|Previous Weekly High
|1911.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|1860
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1887.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1882.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1880.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1865.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1858.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1903.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1910.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1925.28
