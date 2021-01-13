Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD raises a bear flag on the 4-hour chart

Gold gains ground in Asia as the US 10-year yield extends overnight drop.

The metal looks to be charting a bear flag downside continuation pattern.

Gold is currently trading near $1,860 per ounce, representing a 0.37% gain on the day.

The bounce from Monday's one-month low of $1,816 has taken the shape of a bear flag pattern on the 4-hour chart. A bear flag is a pause that often refreshes lower, recharging bears' engines for a more profound decline.

A move below the lower end of the flag, currently at $1,840, would confirm a breakdown and imply a continuation of the decline from the Jan. 6 high of $1,959. The immediate support is seen at $1,816 ad $1,800.

A convincing move above the hourly chart resistance of $1,870 would invalidate the bearish setup.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels