Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pullback from $1,900 highlights immediate rising wedge

- Gold snaps two-day winning streak following its pullback from $1,899.38.
- 200-HMA offers immediate support ahead of the bearish pattern’s lower line.
- Bulls need a clear break beyond September 22 for confirmation.
Gold prices bounce off an intraday low of $1,892.72 to $1,896.70 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal recently dropped after the US presidential debate questioned market sentiment. Technically, a three-day-old rising wedge formation on the hourly chart keeps sellers hopeful even as 200-HMA probes immediate downside.
Follow: Four more years or time for change? – Live coverage
Hence, bears are waiting for a clear break of the $1,891.80 support line to confirm the bearish chart play, which in turn can drag the quote towards the monthly low near $1,850/49.
In doing so, September 24 top close to $1,877 can offer an intermediate halt while the early July top near $1,818 can lure gold traders below $1,849.
Alternatively, a clear bounce off the 200-HMA level of $1,894.60 can again attack $1,900 whereas a confluence of 50% Fibonacci retracement of September 18-24 declines and the upper line of the wedge, near $1,905, can question the gold buyers afterward.
Even if the yellow metal rises past-$1,905, the bulls are less likely to be convinced as 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and September 22 peak can probe further upside around $1,918/20.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1895.62
|Today Daily Change
|-2.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13%
|Today daily open
|1898.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1922.48
|Daily SMA50
|1944.98
|Daily SMA100
|1849.21
|Daily SMA200
|1728.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1899.12
|Previous Daily Low
|1875.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1955.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|1848.84
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1890.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1884.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1882.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1867.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1859.29
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1906.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1914.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1929.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 as US election debate wraps up
EUR/USD fades an uptick above 1.1750, as the US dollar attempts a comeback after the unimpressive US Presidential election debate soured the risk-sentiment. The spot printed its biggest single-day gain in over a month on Tuesday.
AUD/USD drops towards 0.7100 after China PMIs, US election debate
AUD/USD extends the retreat from 0.7150 towards 0.7100. Markets paid little attention to upbeat Chinese official Manufacturing PMI data. The US dollar is attempting a comeback from weekly lows after the first US Presidential election debate.
Gold pullback from $1,900 highlights immediate rising wedge
Gold snaps two-day winning streak following its pullback from $1,899.38. The yellow metal recently dropped after the US presidential debate questioned market sentiment. Bulls need a clear break beyond September 22 for confirmation.
USD/JPY: Surrenders gains after rejection above 105.70
USD/JPY has failed to keep gains above 105.70 for the fourth straight day, and the repeated rejection suggests the bounce from the Sept. 21 low of 104.00 has run out of steam. Further, the indicators on the hourly and 4-hour charts are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears.
WTI drops to fresh lows near $39.70 ahead of API
Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil broke below the $40.00 mark per barrel and slipped back to the $39.70 region on Tuesday.