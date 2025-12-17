Forex Today: US Dollar rebounds, focus shifts to UK inflation data

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 17:

The US Dollar (USD) holds its ground early Wednesday as markets reassess the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy outlook after the employment data. In the early European session, November inflation data from the UK will be watched closely by market participants ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) policy announcements due Thursday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% -0.06% -0.45% 0.03% 0.43% 0.40% 0.05% EUR -0.08% -0.14% -0.55% -0.06% 0.37% 0.32% -0.02% GBP 0.06% 0.14% -0.27% 0.08% 0.51% 0.46% 0.09% JPY 0.45% 0.55% 0.27% 0.49% 0.89% 0.84% 0.70% CAD -0.03% 0.06% -0.08% -0.49% 0.41% 0.38% 0.13% AUD -0.43% -0.37% -0.51% -0.89% -0.41% -0.05% -0.40% NZD -0.40% -0.32% -0.46% -0.84% -0.38% 0.05% -0.37% CHF -0.05% 0.02% -0.09% -0.70% -0.13% 0.40% 0.37% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

On Tuesday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released its official employment report for the first time since the US government reopened. The publication showed that Nonfarm Payrolls declined by 105,000 in October and rose by 64,000 in November. The Unemployment Rate in November edged higher to 4.6% from 4.4%, while the annual wage inflation softened to 3.5% from 3.7% in this period. The USD Index declined to its lowest level since early October below 98.00 with the initial reaction before recovering a large portion of its losses later in the American session. Early Wednesday, the USD Index rises toward 98.50. In the second half of the day, several Fed policymakers will be delivering speeches.

After rising more than 0.3% on Tuesday, GBP/USD reversed its direction early Wednesday and declined below 1.3400. Annual inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is forecast to soften to 3.5% in November from 3.6% in October.

EUR/USD climbed above 1.1800 for the first time since late September on Tuesday but lost its bullish momentum. The pair corrects lower and trades below 1.1750 in the European morning on Wednesday. Later in the session, IFO business sentiment data from Germany will be featured in the European economic calendar. Additionally, Eurostat will release revisions to November inflation data. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce rate decisions and publish the revised macroeconomic projections.

USD/JPY closed the second consecutive day in negative territory on Tuesday before staging a rebound. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at 155.15.

After failing to find direction on Tuesday, Gold gains traction early Wednesday and gains about 0.7% on the day near $4,330.