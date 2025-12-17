The USD/CHF pair trades in positive territory around 0.7960 during the early European session on Wednesday, bolstered by a rebound in the US Dollar (USD). However, the prospect of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cut next year could weigh on the Greenback against the Swiss Franc (CHF). The Swiss National Bank (SNB) Quarterly Bulletin for the fourth quarter is due later in the day. Also, New York Fed President John Williams and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are set to speak.

Data released on Tuesday showed the labor market remained soft, leaving investors on edge about when the next rate cut is likely to come. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 64,000 in November, compared to a fall of 105,000 in October. This figure came in better than the estimates of 50,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate in the US climbed to 4.6% in November from 4.4% in October.

Fed officials are split over whether more easing of monetary policy is needed next year. The median Fed official penciled in just one reduction in 2026, but some policymakers see no further cuts.

Uncertainty and the risk of US military action in Venezuela could boost the safe-haven flows, supporting the Swiss Franc. Late Tuesday, US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, per Reuters. His action came after the Trump administration detained a supertanker last week, and Washington has ordered a huge buildup of US military forces off the Venezuelan coast in an operation said to target drug smuggling.