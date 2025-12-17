Japan’s Takaichi urges to boost capacity with proactive fiscal policy

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday emphasized the need for proactive fiscal policy to strengthen Japan's capabilities, rather than excessive fiscal tightening.

Key quotes

What's necessary for Japan now is to strengthen its capacity with proactive fiscal policy, not excessive fiscal tightening.



We will achieve sustainable fiscal policy, social welfare system by reflating economy, improving corporate profits, increase household income via wage gains that then boosts tax revenues.



What we foresee is strategic fiscal spending, not reckless expansion.

Elsewhere, former BoJ deputy governor, Masazumi Wakatabe stated that Japan must raise neutral rate of interest via fiscal policy, growth strategy.

Neutral interest rate will rise if demand for funds increase.



If Japan's neutral rate rises as a result of fiscal policy, growth strategy, it would be natural for BoJ to raise interest rates.



BoJ should avoid premature rate hike, excessive adjustment of monetary support in light of neutral rate level.



Sanaenomics carries over elements of abenomics but focuses more on strengthening supply side of economy.

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair is gaining 0.24% on the day to trade at 155.17 at the press time.