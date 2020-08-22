Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD posts small weekly losses to close at $1,940

- Gold failed to reclaim $2,000 and closed week in red.
- Broad USD strength didn't allow XAU/USD to regather bullish momentum.
- Focus shifts to FOMC Chairman Powell's speech on August 27th.
After rebounding above $2,000 at the start of the week, the troy ounce of the precious metal fell sharply on Wednesday and lost more than 3.5%. Although the XAU/USD pair stayed relatively quiet in the second half of the week, it struggled to recover its losses and closed the week in the negative territory at $1,940.
The broad-based USD strength following the FOMC's July Meeting Minutes caused gold to remain on the back foot. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, snapped its eight-week losing streak and finished the week at 93.20.
Next week, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his remarks on the monetary policy framework review and this is likely to be the next significant catalyst for gold prices.
Previewing this event, "gold will likely resume the uptrend and revisit the record high of $2,075 if Powell signals greater tolerance for above-target inflation, fueling a deeper drop in real or inflation-adjusted bond yields and fresh sell-off in the greenback," said FXStreet analyst Omkar Godbole.
"However, if Powell does not provide clear guidance, the dollar’s oversold bounce will likely gather steam. In that case, gold may find acceptance below the all-important five-month-long bull market trendline," the analyst further added. "At press time, that trendline support is located near $1,890, under which the focus would shift to the Aug. 12 low of $1,863."
Additional levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1940.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1940.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1974.8
|Daily SMA50
|1863.6
|Daily SMA100
|1786.31
|Daily SMA200
|1666.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1956.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1911.64
|Previous Weekly High
|2015.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|1911.64
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1928.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1939.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1916.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1891.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1871.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1960.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1980.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2004.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
