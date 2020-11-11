Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD plummets to lows, fast approaching $1850-48 key support

- Gold witnessed some fresh selling on Wednesday and erased the overnight modest gains.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downfall.
- Sustained weakness below the $1850-48 region will add credence to the negative outlook.
Gold extended its intraday retracement slide from the $1884-85 region and refreshed daily lows during the early North American session. The commodity has now erased the previous day's modest recovery gains and was last seen trading just below the $1860 level.
The emergence of some fresh selling on Wednesday supports prospects for an extension of this week's sharp pullback from the $1965 congestion zone. That said, bearish traders might still wait for a sustained weakness below the $1950-48 horizontal support before placing fresh bets.
The mentioned region coincides with September monthly swing lows, which if broken decisively might prompt some aggressive technical selling. Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart have just started drifting into the bearish territory and add credence to the negative outlook.
Hence, the XAU/USD now seems vulnerable to accelerate the fall further towards an intermediate support near the $1815-10 horizontal zone. The momentum could drag the precious metal further below the $1800 round-figure mark, towards challenging 200-day SMA, near the $1782-80 region.
On the flip side, the $1880 level now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by the overnight swing highs, around the $1890 level and the $1900 mark. Only a sustained move beyond the said barriers might negate the bearish set-up and trigger some short-covering bounce.
Gold daily chart
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1858.66
|Today Daily Change
|-14.24
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1872.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1901.58
|Daily SMA50
|1909.74
|Daily SMA100
|1901.39
|Daily SMA200
|1781.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1890.46
|Previous Daily Low
|1856.4
|Previous Weekly High
|1960.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|1873.52
|Previous Monthly High
|1933.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|1860
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1877.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1869.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1856.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1839.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1821.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1890.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1907.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1924.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
