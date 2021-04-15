Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales

- Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam.
- The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release.
- XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its rebound from Wednesday’s low of $1733, looking to recapture the $1750 psychological barrier ahead of the all-important US Retail Sales report.
The renewed uptick in gold is mainly driven by a pause in the tepid bounce staged by the US dollar earlier in the Asian session. Further, a retreat in the US Treasury yields amid a cautious market mood also underpins the non-yielding gold.
Adding to it, the prospects of the US sanctioning the Russian debt tempers the appetite for riskier assets while benefiting the safe-haven gold. Meanwhile, ongoing US-China tensions also render supportive to the yellow metal.
Gold: Technical outlook
Gold is on the verge of confirming a symmetrical triangle breakout on the hourly chart should the price close the candlestick above the falling trendline resistance at $1743.
If the upside break materializes, XAU bulls could attempt another run to recapture the $1750 psychological level, above which the horizontal trendline (orange) resistance at $1758 could be tested.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) backs the case for additional upside, given that it points north at 58.84, as of writing.
Gold Price Chart: One-hour
However, if the bears manage to fight back control, the metal could fall back towards a critical confluence support area at $1739, comprising of the downward-sloping 100, 50 and 200-hourly moving averages (HMA).
The next relevant cap is seen at the rising trendline (triangle) support, currently at $1736.
A sustained break below the latter could trigger a triangle breakdown, opening floors for a test of the April 13 low of $1724.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1741.71
|Today Daily Change
|5.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|1736.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1732.26
|Daily SMA50
|1753.93
|Daily SMA100
|1805.67
|Daily SMA200
|1858.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1749.44
|Previous Daily Low
|1732.64
|Previous Weekly High
|1758.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1739.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1743.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1729.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1722.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1712.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1746.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1756.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1763.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
