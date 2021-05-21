Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks north towards $1900 if the key $1871 support holds

So far this Friday, the risk sentiment remains tepid amid stabilizing crypto markets and renewed covid concerns, which helps gold price to recover towards $1880. Defending the key support at $1871 is critical for XAU/USD bulls, as $1900 beckons, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs.
See – Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD has the $1959/66 resistance zone in its crosshairs – Credit Suisse
US Markit PMIs eyed for the next trading impetus
“The sentiment around gold price remains underpinned by the continued rise in gold exchange-traded funds inflows and a bearish consolidation in the US dollar alongside yields. Rising inflation expectations also keep the inflation-hedge gold somewhat buoyed.”
“Later in the day, the US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be closely watched for fresh hints on the economic activity, impacting the market mood and the dollar’s price action.”
“Bulls are defending the weekly rising trendline support at $1871, which also coincides with the 21-simple moving average (SMA). A four-hourly candlestick closing below the latter could negate the bullish potential in the near-term, opening floors for a test of the 50-SMA at $1850. The next powerful support is seen at $1823, where the 100-SMA aligns.”
“Any bounce could meet initial resistance at Thursday’s high of $1884, above which the multi-month tops of $1890 could come into play. A decisive break above $1900 is needed to extend the recent upbeat momentum towards the January 8 high of $1918.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.