Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, confined in a range around $1930

- Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the early European session on Wednesday.
- A modest bounce in the US equity futures undermined the metal’s safe-haven demand.
- Sustained USD buying interest also collaborated to cap the dollar-denominated commodity.
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1930 region through the early European session.
Having found a decent support near the $1906 region, around 50-day SMA, the precious staged a goodish bounce on Tuesday from two-week lows and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day. The recovery was triggered by the global flight to safety amid a major selloff in the US equity markets.
Against the backdrop of the ever-increasing coronavirus cases and doubts over the sustainability of the US economic recovery, AstraZeneca delayed testing of a coronavirus vaccine weighed on investors' sentiment. This, in turn, boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets, including gold.
The global risk sentiment further took hit on the back of increased risk of a no-deal Brexit. The market worries resurfaced after the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatened to walk away from Brexit talks if a deal is not reached by mid-October.
However, a modest bounce in the US equity futures kept a lid on any further gains for the metal. Adding to this, sustained US dollar buying interest further collaborated towards capping the upside for the dollar-denominated commodity and led to a subdued/range-bound price action on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, Tuesday's downfall confirmed a near-term breakdown below a symmetrical triangle. That said, the lack of follow-through selling below the 50-day SMA warrants some caution for bearish traders and positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
On the other hand, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the $1940-45 supply zone in order to confirm that the commodity might have formed a strong base and placing fresh bets.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1933.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1931.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1946.48
|Daily SMA50
|1909.41
|Daily SMA100
|1817.48
|Daily SMA200
|1695.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1940.9
|Previous Daily Low
|1906.62
|Previous Weekly High
|1992.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|1916.42
|Previous Monthly High
|2075.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|1863.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1927.81
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1911.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1892.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1877.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1946.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1960.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1980.53
