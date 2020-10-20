Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD fades pullback moves to keep familiar range near $1,900

- Gold remains mildly offered despite keeping the recovery from Thursday’s low flashed earlier in Asia.
- Three-week-old ascending trend line restricts immediate downside.
- 200-bar SMA, monthly resistance line probe the bulls.
Gold prices stay sluggish around $1,901 while heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal respects the pullback from a short-term support line while also staying below short-term resistances, namely the 200-bar SMA and a falling trend line from September 16.
With the MACD suggesting no clear direction, traders will prefer waiting for a clear break of either $1,918, comprising the resistance line, or a downside break of the support line figures near $1,894.
However, the $1,900 threshold and 200-bar SMA level of $1,913 can work as filters during the quote’s further moves.
Additionally, the bullion’s run-up past-$1,918 will challenge the monthly high of $1,933 ahead of probing the mid-September peak surrounding $1,973.
On the contrary, gold bears’ dominance below $1,894 will have multiple supports around $1,890 and $1,880/75 before directing the precious metal towards the September 28 low of $1,848.82.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1902.67
|Today Daily Change
|-1.51
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1904.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1894.7
|Daily SMA50
|1924.87
|Daily SMA100
|1873.28
|Daily SMA200
|1754.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1918.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1882.46
|Previous Monthly High
|1992.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|1848.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1910.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1905.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1894.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1885.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1873.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1916.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1928.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1937.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
