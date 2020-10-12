Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes 50-HMA support at $1912 after bearish breakdown

Gold looks to extend the retreat from two-week highs.

Technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term.

50-HMA at $1912 offers immediate cushion.

Gold (XAU/USD) drops 0.50% so far this Monday, reversing Friday’s surge to two-week highs of $1930 amid a broad US dollar rebound and a technical breakdown on the hourly chart.

The bright metal charted a symmetrical triangle breakdown in the last hour, following a close below the rising trendline support at $1924.

The move lower calls for a test of the next downside target aligned at the upward-sloping 50-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1912. A break below which could open floors for a test of the $1901 fierce support. That level is the converge of the horizontal 100 and 200-HMAs.

The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) peeps into the bearish region below the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the downside.

Alternatively, the 21-HMA at $1927 could cap the immediate pullback. Further north, the bulls could challenge the two-week highs.

XAU/USD: Hourly chart

XAU/USD: Additional levels