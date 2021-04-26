Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1796 upside target amid USD weakness – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is on a steady recovery towards $1800, helped by the extension of the decline in the US dollar and concerns over surging covid cases in Asia. Speculative interest returns in gold while the cautious optimism, ahead of key US economic data, Fed’s decision and Biden’s likely tax hike, offers support to the yellow metal.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold needs to take out the SMA100 one-hour at $1783 decisively, in order to challenge the $1786 barrier.
That level is the confluence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week and Fibonacci 61.8% one-day.
The next resistance awaits at $1790, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Friday’s high at $1796 could test the bullish commitment, as a strong hurdle around $1798-$1800 needs to be recaptured to unleash additional upside.
At that point, the previous week high and pivot point one-month R2 coincide.
Alternatively, strong support is seen at $1777, the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day and Fibonacci 61.8% one-week.
A sustained move below the latter could expose Friday’s low at $1770.
Sellers then target the $1766 cap, which is the intersection of the pivot point one-day S1 and SMA10 one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.2100 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2100, slightly off the two-month tops. Mildly positive market sentiment exerts additional downside pressure on the US dollar. Brussels push stands tough on Brexit. German IFO, US Durable Goods Orders eyed.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 as US dollar sell-off supersedes Brexit woes
GBP/USD flirts with the 1.3900 round figure heading into London open on Monday. The Cable stays up for the second consecutive day as the US dollar drops to the fresh low since March. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism but ignores doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Bitcoin bulls in full retreat as BTC sentiment slumps to 'fear' territory
Bitcoin price dropped to lows in the $47,000 zone after recording its all-time high at almost $65,000 in the previous week. Bitcoin sentiment on the "Fear and Greed Index" shows it is at its lowest levels in a year.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?