Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eyes $1764-$1760 support area ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is licking its wound below $1800 after extending losses into the second straight session, with all eyes on the Fed's decision for fresh direction. The Fed is expected to stand pat on its monetary policy, although it could acknowledge improving economic outlook amid successful vaccination campaigns.
Gold fell on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields firmed up after consumer confidence jumped to a 14-month high in April. Meanwhile, signs of life seen in the US dollar across the board also likely weighed on the metal.
How is gold positioned technically ahead of the Fed verdict?
Gold Price Chart: Key resistance and support levels
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that gold looks to trade in the recent trading range, with risks skewed to the downside ahead of the Fed event, amid a bunch of healthy resistance levels stacked up.
Immediate resistance awaits at $1773-$1774, the confluence of the SMA10 one-day and pivot point one-day S1.
The next upside target is seen at $1777, the intersection of the previous high four-hour, Fibonacci 61.8% one-week and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
Powerful resistance at 1780, which is the convergence of the SMA200 one-hour, SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, will be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls.
Alternatively, the pivot point one-day S2 at $1766 is the next support area, below which the previous week low of $1764 will get tested.
The confluence of the previous month high, SMA100 four-hour and pivot point one-week S1 could offer strong support to the buyers.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Drops towards two-week-old support line near 1.3900
GBP/USD stays pressured around the intraday low of 1.3890, down 0.12% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. 100, 200-SMA confluence can test the bears amid upbeat Momentum. Weekly resistance line guards short-term upside ahead of 1.3950 horizontal hurdle.
EUR/USD: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA on Fed day
EUR/USD wobbles in a choppy range around 1.2090, firmer after the previous day’s recovery moves, amid the Asian session on Wednesday. Overbought RSI may trigger pullback from multi-day-old resistance line. Monthly support line adds to the downside filters.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Vaxart soars 40% to two-month highs on encouraging covid vaccine
Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) broke its two-month-long consolidative mode to the upside, rocketing nearly 37% to hit two-month highs of $9.48 on Tuesday. Vaxart teams up with a pharmaceutical giant to prepare for a flu vaccine in a post-COVID world.