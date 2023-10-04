Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD edging closer to $1,800

- Gold prices remain under pressure in Wednesday trading.
- XAU/USD downside pressure is mounting from rising US Treasury yields.
- Gold traders awaiting a downturn in US economic data to help bolster XAU/USD bids.
XAU/USD briefly rose tp $1,830.65 on Wednesday before getting pushed back down to the floor and is currently waffling near $1,820.00.
Analysts have been lowering their year-end forecasts for spot Gold prices, with still-high expectations of higher-for-longer rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
US data came in mixed on Wednesday, with the ADP Employment Change numbers for September missing expectations and declining to 89K from the previous 180K (revised upwards from 177K); US ISM Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers printed at-expectations, ticking down slightly from 54.5 to 53.6, but the reading still leaves the US economy in a healthy position, and markets are still pricing in a 24$ chance of one more rate hike from the Fed before the end of the year.
Gold bugs will be looking forward to Friday's US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is forecast to show labor figures declining from 187K to 170K. A miss for the headline figure could see Gold catch some much-needed lift on the charts, while a meet-or-beat scenario will see Gold continuing to flub.
Read more Gold analysis:
With a significantly higher-than-expected ISM manufacturing index and a surprisingly pronounced rise in job vacancies – there appears to be no end to the series of positive US economic data. Gold is under considerable pressure accordingly.– Commerzbank
For as long as the market continues to expect a ‘soft’ landing in the US, no price recovery is likely to happen for now. After all, this would imply that it will take longer for any interest rate cut to be forthcoming.– Commerzbank
Gold fell below the $1,870 key technical support level, which leaves the door open for even more declines.– TDS
XAU/USD technical outlook
Gold has closed bearish for ten of the last eleven consecutive trading days, and is down 6.5% from the last swing high at $1,948.00. XAU/USD has seen downside momentum continue to accelerate, and is in the red around 12.5% from 2023's peak near $2,080.00.
One more bearish push will see Gold prices turn negative for the year, with 2023's bottom dangerously close to current price action near $1,809.46.
XAU/USD daily chart
XAU/USD technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1820.87
|Today Daily Change
|-2.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1823.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1901.54
|Daily SMA50
|1915.91
|Daily SMA100
|1931.65
|Daily SMA200
|1927.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1833.41
|Previous Daily Low
|1815.28
|Previous Weekly High
|1927.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|1846.37
|Previous Monthly High
|1953.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|1846.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1822.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1826.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1814.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1796.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1832.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1842.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1850.71
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses momentum, consolidates around 1.0500 Premium
The recovery of EUR/USD lost momentum above 1.0530 and pulled back to the 1.0500 area. The pair posted gains on Wednesday on the back of a slide of the US Dollar. A modest improvement in risk sentiment, a retreat in US yields and weaker-than-expected employment data weighed on the DXY.
GBP/USD holds to gains above 1.2100
GBP/USD rebounded from monthly lows to 1.2177 and then pulled. It is hovering around 1.2140, holding to recent gains. The move higher was driven by a correction of the US Dollar across the board.
Gold consolidates losses near the $1,800 mark Premium
After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price lost its bullish momentum but managed to stabilize at around $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.75%, allowing XAU/USD to keep its footing.
Altcoins lead crypto market crash as liquidations hit $73 million
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up nearly 10% between September 27 and October 2 and created a local top at $28,613. This move caused many altcoins to pause their downtrend and trigger a bullish breakout, but the last two days have proven that investors need to be cautious.
WTI Crude Oil accelerating declines towards $83, OPEC recommends maintaining prodution cuts
West Texas Intermediary (WTI) dipped below $83.20 per barrel on Wednesday, pushed lower as markets eased off supply concerns and rising US Treasury yields put downside pressure on risk assets.