- Gold price depressed for the second successive day amid modest uptick in US Dollar strength.
- A combination of factors should help limit any meaningful pullback from a multi-month peak.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes could lend support amid the risk of a potential global recession.
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heading into the European session, though manages to hold its neck above the $1,900 round-figure mark.
Modest US Dollar strength weighs on Gold price
The US Dollar (USD) is seen building on the overnight bounce from a seven-month low and gaining follow-through traction amid a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. This turns out to be a key factor weighing on the US Dollar-denominated commodities, including Gold. That said, a backdrop for expectations of a less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) act as a headwind for the Greenback.
Bets for smaller rate hikes by Federal Reserve to limit losses
Investors seem convinced that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance in the wake of signs of easing inflationary pressures and the risk of a potential recession. Moreover, several members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) backed the case for smaller rate hikes and lifted bets for a 25 bps lift-off in February. This, in turn, should continue to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price.
Recession fears could further lend support to Gold price
Furthermore, a softer risk tone might further contribute to limiting any meaningful downside for the safe-haven XAU/USD, at least for the time being. The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about headwinds stemming from the worst yet COVID-19 outbreak in China. Adding to this, the protracted Russia-Ukraine war has been fueling concerns about a deeper global economic downturn.
Slightly better Chinese macro data fails to provide impetus
This, to a larger extent, overshadows a better-than-expected Chinese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) print, which showed that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, improving trends in Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production fueled optimism over a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. This, however, fails to boost investors' confidence.
Corrective slide might still be seen as buying opportunity
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price is to the upside. Hence, any corrective pullback might be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited. Market participants now look to the release of the Empire State Manufacturing Index from the United States (US) for some impetus later during the early North American session.
Gold price technical outlook
From a technical perspective, Gold is in a medium term uptrend which favours more upside to come. However, the most recent accelerated rally higher during late December and January pierced the upper boundary of its rising channel, suggesting possible exhaustion and the risk of correction at the very least it not reversal.
There is a risk of a pullback down to the lower channel line at $1,895-1,900 mark which will act as support and decide the next directional move for Gold. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently exiting overbought, further reinforcing the idea a corrective slide could emerge, and today will be critical in the respect as a fix below the RSI's 70 level will provide a clear technical signal to sell, adding more momentum to the pullback. If it comes to it, a break and close below the channel line at $1,895ish is likely to attract fresh selling a steep move down to an initial target at $1,845, then $1,825.
Key levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1909.93
|Today Daily Change
|-4.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1914.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1842.58
|Daily SMA50
|1797.84
|Daily SMA100
|1735.86
|Daily SMA200
|1776.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1929.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1910.91
|Previous Weekly High
|1921.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|1865.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1833.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1765.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1917.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1922.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1907.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1900.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1889.11
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1936.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1943.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebounds amid a cautious market mood.
EUR/USD remains sideways around 1.0830 amid ambiguity in risk profile, US PPI eyed
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory as solid yields are weighing on risk-perceived currencies. The release of the US PPI will provide more cues about inflation projections. According to Bloomberg’s poll, the ECB is expected to find an interest rate peak at 3.25%.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Cardano price could retrace to these key levels as ADA bulls pause before critical hurdle
Cardano price shows renewed strength that has allowed it to rally explosively over the last two weeks or more. This exponential run-up is currently facing a stiff resistance level that could either result in a minor pullback or a steep correction, especially if Bitcoin price drops as well.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.