Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from $1,790 key hurdle

- Gold retreats from one-week high, stays positive for the second consecutive day.
- Sluggish momentum, strong resistance confluence test the bulls.
- Bears may find difficulty breaking the three-week-old support zone.
Gold prints a two-day winning streak despite the latest pullback from the weekly top, up 0.17% intraday around $1,784, during the pre-European trading session on Thursday.
Although the monthly support line, now resistance, joins a one-week-old falling trend line to highlight $1,790 as the key hurdle, the pair’s weakness may struggle to break the $1,763-58 support area comprising multiple levels marked since April 08.
It should, however, be noted that a clear downside break of $1,758 won’t hesitate to challenge the April 13 low near $1,724.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of $1,790 needs to cross the recently flashed multi-day top of $1,798 as well as the $1,800 threshold to recall gold buyers.
Following that, February highs close to $1,816 should return to the charts.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1784.38
|Today Daily Change
|2.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1781.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1757.15
|Daily SMA50
|1745.45
|Daily SMA100
|1801.14
|Daily SMA200
|1856.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1782.63
|Previous Daily Low
|1762.72
|Previous Weekly High
|1797.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|1763.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1775.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1770.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1768.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1755.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1748.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1788.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1795.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1808.48
