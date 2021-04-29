Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD eases from $1,790 key hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold retreats from one-week high, stays positive for the second consecutive day.
  • Sluggish momentum, strong resistance confluence test the bulls.
  • Bears may find difficulty breaking the three-week-old support zone.

Gold prints a two-day winning streak despite the latest pullback from the weekly top, up 0.17% intraday around $1,784, during the pre-European trading session on Thursday.

Although the monthly support line, now resistance, joins a one-week-old falling trend line to highlight $1,790 as the key hurdle, the pair’s weakness may struggle to break the $1,763-58 support area comprising multiple levels marked since April 08.

It should, however, be noted that a clear downside break of $1,758 won’t hesitate to challenge the April 13 low near $1,724.

Alternatively, an upside clearance of $1,790 needs to cross the recently flashed multi-day top of $1,798 as well as the $1,800 threshold to recall gold buyers.

Following that, February highs close to $1,816 should return to the charts.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1784.38
Today Daily Change 2.79
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 1781.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1757.15
Daily SMA50 1745.45
Daily SMA100 1801.14
Daily SMA200 1856.44
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1782.63
Previous Daily Low 1762.72
Previous Weekly High 1797.93
Previous Weekly Low 1763.7
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1775.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1770.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 1768.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 1755.74
Daily Pivot Point S3 1748.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 1788.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 1795.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 1808.48

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD: Retreats above 1.21 on US dollar bounce, German CPI, US GDP eyed

EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 following its run-up to fresh high since late February. US dollar bounces off two-month low after Biden sounds tough on China, Russia while urging Congress to pass the stimulus. Fed rejected tapering calls. German CPI, US Q1 GDP awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD drops from weekly highs near 1.3980 post-FOMC and Brexit final call

GBP/USD rose sharply after the FOMC decision, however, it lacked strength near 1.3980. The GBP took a breather after getting a final OK from the EU over Brexit. The US dollar attempts a comeback after President Biden’s address. US data in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold needs to crack $1800 to extend post-Fed gains

Gold needs to crack $1800 to extend post-Fed gains

Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating near four-day highs but remains below $1800 so far this Thursday. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dismissal of tapering bets gave the much-needed boost to the XAU bulls. 

Gold News

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano eyes 13% drop before heading to swing highs

Cardano price shows a slowdown around a crucial supply barrier that ranges from $1.33 to $1.26. A 13% retracement to $1.14 would allow the buyers to purchase ADA at a discount for the next leg up. 

Read more

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

Federal Reserve stays silent on taper timing after status quo FOMC

The US economy is improving by leaps and bounds. Covid cases are in steep decline. Payrolls added almost one million jobs in March. Layoffs dropped 200,000 in the last two weeks.. Help wanted signs are sprouting like spring crocuses.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures