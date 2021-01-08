- XAU/USD falls by almost 3% on Friday, falls $100 from weekly highs.
- US dollar up marginally on a relatively quiet session among currencies.
Gold dropped further and bottomed at $1849, hitting the lowest level since December 16. The area around $1850 offered supported and as of writing the metal trades at $1856, down by 2.80% on the day and more than a hundred dollar below the weekly high it reached on Wednesday.
The sharp reversal in gold accelerated on Friday after the breakout below $1900. Initially, the area at $1875 capped the decline and after a minor bounce, another sell-off following the US employment report it tumbled further.
The technical outlook has changed dramatically for gold. Now, attention is set on the $1850 area, and a consolidation below would keep the bearish pressure intact. The next support levels are seen at $1840 and $1820.
XAU/USD continues to be on the defensive. A recovery above $1875 would alleviate the pressure and only a rebound back above $1900 could change the bias.
On a weekly basis, gold is about to post a decline of around 3% and a close consolidating a sharp reversal, pointing to further weakness. The ongoing decline followed the failure at $1960 days ago.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.6
|Today Daily Change
|-56.92
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.97
|Today daily open
|1913.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1884.55
|Daily SMA50
|1869.55
|Daily SMA100
|1893.22
|Daily SMA200
|1838.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1927.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1906.96
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1914.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1919.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1904.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1883.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1925.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1936.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1946
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2250 after weak NFP
EUR/USD is rising above 1.2250 after the US reported a loss of 140K jobs, worse than expected. Investors await more details from President-elect Biden about his economic plan. The EU announced more vaccine purchases
GBP/USD recaptures 1.36 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.36 as the dollar retreats in response to a loss of 140K jobs in the US. The UK approved Moderna's vaccine while London declared a major incident as hospitals are overwhelmed by covid cases.
XAU/USD trades near $1,890 after slumping to fresh weekly lows
XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in early American session. Nonfarm Payrolls in the US declined by 140,000 in December.
Crypto bull run hits pause as Bitcoin touches $40,000
The cryptocurrency market has slowed down the drastic upward movements apart from Bitcoin’s surge to a new all-time at $40,425. However, some selected altcoins continue to tower the crypto horizon with their massive gains.
US Dollar Index turns negative around 89.70
The greenback, when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), now trades on the defensive and returns to the 89.70/65 band.