Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion

- Gold declines despite US-China trade tension and weakness in risk currencies.
- Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude.
The yellow metal is currently changing hands $1,728 per ounce, representing a 0.40% decline on the day, having hit a high of $1,735 in early Asia.
The pullback looks confounding if we take into account the lingering US-China concerns and heightened prospects of a prolonged economic downturn in the US, the world's largest economy.
However, the decline doesn't look surprising from the technical analysis perspective. The weekly chart shows the metal formed a spinning top candle (small body and large wicks) in the five days to May 22. The candlestick pattern has appeared following a notable rally from $1,451 to $1,765 and indicates buyer exhaustion.
Meanwhile, the daily chart is reporting a bearish candlestick arrangement - prices fell by 1.24% on Thursday and closed below $1,727, confirming the bearish reversal signaled by the inverted hammer created on May 18. On the hourly chart, the metal is trapped in a falling channel.
As a result, gold could suffer a deeper decline to $1,720 (5-week simple moving average), under which, major support is seen at $1,700.
A falling channel breakout on the hourly chart, if confirmed, would imply an end of the price pullback from the 7.5-year high of $1,765 and shift risk in favor of a re-test of that level.
Weekly chart
Hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
-
- R3 1757.58
- R2 1749.01
- R1 1741.61
- PP 1733.04
-
- S1 1725.64
- S2 1717.07
- S3 1709.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD snaps two-day losing streak to extend recovery above 0.6500
AUD/USD trims losses to regain 0.6500 amid risk reset. A light economic calendar, absence of US response to the Hong Kong issue triggers the pullback. US holiday keeps qualitative catalysts on the driver’s seat
USD/JPY: Off intraday top, still above 107.00, as trade sentiment dwindles
USD/JPY steps back from the intraday top around 107.80. Hong Kong issue keeps the US and China at loggerheads. Japan readies another stimulus program, near to lift the state of emergency from Tokyo.
Gold down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude. Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
WTI regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60. A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars. Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.
EUR/USD peeps above 1.09, but range play continues
EUR/USD's daily chart shows a sideways channel pattern. A key oscillator indicates the pair could revisit the channel support. A range breakdown could cause more sellers to join the market and shift risk in favor of a re-test and possibly a break below the 2020 low of 1.0636 reached on March 23.