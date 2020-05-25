AUD/JPY erases gains on lingering US-China tensions

- AUD/JPY has reversed early gains alongside mixed action in Asian stocks.
- Lingering US-China tensions are likely to keep risk under pressure.
The early risk-on tilt seen in the financial markets has faded, as evidenced by AUD/JPY's pullback from the session high of 70.58 to 70.30. The JPY cross is now trading largely unchanged on the day.
The growth-linked Aussie dollar was better bid during the early Asian trading hours, while the safe-haven US dollar was nursing losses across the board. EUR/USD had jumped by 15 pips to 1.0909.
However, the early moves have been reversed in the last few minutes, which isn't surprising, given the lingering US-China tensions. China's Foreign Minister on Sunday accused Wahington of damaging relationship with Beijing and pushing the two nations toward a “new cold war”. Both nations have been butting heads of late over the origin of the coronavirus, Beijing's handling of the outbreak, and more recently, over their respective interests in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
While Asian stocks are trading mixed with Japanese and Australian shares flashing green and the Chinese stocks and Hong Kong shares reporting losses, the average of the major Asian equity indices is down 0.3%.
Looking forward, the risk is likely to remain under pressure, although big moves may remain elusive, as both the UK and the US are closed on Monday. Also, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting moderate gains and could restrict losses in AUD/JPY.
Technical levels
-
- R3 71.65
- R2 71.22
- R1 70.79
- PP 70.37
-
- S1 69.94
- S2 69.51
- S3 69.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD snaps two-day losing streak to extend recovery above 0.6500
AUD/USD trims losses to regain 0.6500 amid risk reset. A light economic calendar, absence of US response to the Hong Kong issue triggers the pullback. US holiday keeps qualitative catalysts on the driver’s seat
USD/JPY: Off intraday top, still above 107.00, as trade sentiment dwindles
USD/JPY steps back from the intraday top around 107.80. Hong Kong issue keeps the US and China at loggerheads. Japan readies another stimulus program, near to lift the state of emergency from Tokyo.
Gold down by $6 in Asia, weekly chart shows bullish trend exhaustion
Gold, a safe-haven asset, is flashing red at press time even though the growth-linked currencies like the Aussie dollar are struggling to gain altitude. Technical charts indicate scope for deeper declines in the short-term.
WTI regains $33.00, still below immediate support-turned-resistance
WTI recovers from an intraday low of $32.60. A two-week-old support-turned-resistance on buyers’ radars. Multiple supports will question the sellers below $31.80.
EUR/USD peeps above 1.09, but range play continues
EUR/USD's daily chart shows a sideways channel pattern. A key oscillator indicates the pair could revisit the channel support. A range breakdown could cause more sellers to join the market and shift risk in favor of a re-test and possibly a break below the 2020 low of 1.0636 reached on March 23.