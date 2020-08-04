Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD continues climbing after smashing through the $2000 psychological barrier

- Gold has risen nearly 2% and broken through the $2K per ounce level on Tuesday.
- Since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the markets the metal has moved 57% higher.
Fundamental backdrop
In great times of worry gold will always since and this time is no different. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard with shops and business being forced to close due to lockdowns being imposed by governments. Even now the first wave been and gone countries like Australia are being forced to act again as a second spike of cases has been noted in some densely populated areas. The uncertainty that this brings is sending investors and trades toward safe-haven assets and gold is one of the biggest beneficiaries.
As there is all this uncertainty, the worlds central banks are pumping the markets with liquidity via QE and this has a knock-on effect to yields in the fixed income markets. If inflation rises due to the weakening of the dollar and yield collapse this could mean gold becomes more attractive. Gold does not offer any interest payments or dividends but it is a store of value.
In a very negative scenario, if the price of the dollar continues to fall at its current pace it could mean problems in the inflation rate. If the COVID-19 pandemic gets worse in America and the producers of the raw goods see a rise in demand (due to the import prices rising) inflation in real terms would rise. This coupled with rising unemployment figures and jobless claims is a very toxic mix. To top this all off, the US is still at odds with China. If the two worlds largest economies continue to butt heads gold could continue to be in demand.
Gold monthly chart
It is hard for technical analysts for forecast where a price will get to when all-time highs are breaking. Fibonacci forecasts have been a great tool in the gold market and when the all-time high of 1980 broke the expansion tool worked a treat. This time around as you can see from the chart below there are two key Fib extension levels to keep an eye on. The 138.2% at USD 2256.30 per ounce is the first one and the second lies at USD 2461.66 per ounce. I would round off the second level to USD 2500 per ounce and the price might struggle there. Obviously these are just projections based on one methodology and there is a chance that the bulls may crash through the levels.
For now, as the price keeps making higher high higher low waves keep following the trend. There seems to be no stopping the yellow metal and with soo much uncertainty around what is to say the price won't hit USD 3K.
Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2017.14
|Today Daily Change
|40.30
|Today Daily Change %
|2.04
|Today daily open
|1976.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1867
|Daily SMA50
|1790.19
|Daily SMA100
|1728.77
|Daily SMA200
|1632.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1988.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1960.67
|Previous Weekly High
|1984.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1900
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1977.57
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1971.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1962.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1947.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1934.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1989.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2002.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2017.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
