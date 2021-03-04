Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates in a range near $1715, Powell's speech awaited

- Gold witnessed a modest short-covering bounce amid slightly oversold conditions.
- An uptick in the US bond yields, sustained USD buying capped any further gains.
- Investors look forward to Powell’s speech for some meaningful trading impetus.
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1723 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated thereafter. The commodity was last seen hovering around the $1715-16 region, up around 0.10% for the day.
The precious metal managed to gain some positive traction on Thursday and moved away from nine-month lows, around the $1700 mark touched in the previous session. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some short-covering amid oversold conditions.
Following the recent sharp fall witnessed since the beginning of this year, investors opted to lighten their bearish positions ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech. That said, a combination of factors kept a lid on any runaway rally for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being.
Expectations for a relatively faster US economic recovery continued underpinning the US dollar, which, in turn, capped gains for the dollar-denominated commodity. The optimistic US economic outlook was supported by the progress on COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal spending plan.
The reflation trade has been fueling speculations about an uptick in inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates. This was evident from an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which further held bulls from placing bets around the non-yielding yellow metal.
Apart from this, a solid intraday bounce in the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven XAU/USD. On the economic data front, the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims rose to 745K in the last week, lower than 750K expected, albeit did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
Meanwhile, the downside remains cushioned as investors await Powell's comments on the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying or a sustained break below the $1700 round-figure mark before placing fresh directional bets.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1716
|Today Daily Change
|1.64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1714.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1789.47
|Daily SMA50
|1836.41
|Daily SMA100
|1852.73
|Daily SMA200
|1860.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1740.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1702
|Previous Weekly High
|1816.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.24
|Previous Monthly High
|1871.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1717.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1716.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1725.85
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1697.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1680.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1658.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1735.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1757.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1774.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near daily lows ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated . Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).