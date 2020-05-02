Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD closed week above key Fibo support at $1,680

- XAU/USD closed the week in the negative territory.
- Buyers are likely to remain in control as long as gold stays above $1,680.
The troy ounce of the precious metal dropped to its lowest level in ten days at $1,670 on Friday but staged a rebound during the American trading hours boosted by risk-off flows. Although the XAU/USD pair closed the day in the positive territory a little above the $1,700 handle, it lost 1.63%, or $28, on a weekly basis.
XAU/USD technical outlook
With Friday's late recovery, the pair closed above the 20-day SMA and showed that buyers are not yet ready to give away the control. Additionally, the RSI indicator on the daily chart turned north after testing the 50 handle earlier in the week to confirm the near-term bullish outlook.
On the downside, $1,680 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of Mar. 20 - April 14 rally) aligns as a critical support. With a daily close below that level, the pair could extend its slide toward $1,660 (Apr. 21 low) before $1,640 (50-day SMA). On the other hand, as long as the price holds above $1,680, the pair could try to gather momentum and test $1,720 (static resistance) ahead of $1,750 (multi-year highs).
XAU/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fails to consolidate above 1.1000
EUR/USD recovery from 1.0725 fails to confirm above 1.1000. The euro appreciates for the third consecutive day with the dollar weakening after US ISM data.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD has pulled back from the 200-day SMA and is struggling to hold on to 1.2500. On Friday, UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown remains in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold: Weekly and 4-hour chart analysis shows there could be slightly more pain to come
Gold is trading 74% higher on Friday but is have a bearish weekly close.The 4-hour and weekly charts both have bearish downside targets that could be met.
WTI crawls to $20 after Baker Hughes data
WTI crude oil reaches prices past $20 after Baker Hughes data. US drillers cut active oil rigs for the seventh consecutive week. Oil prices appreciate as OPEC+ begins record output cuts.