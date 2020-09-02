Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls still hopeful while above robust $1949 support – Confluence Detector

Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses on Wednesday, having borne the brunt of the broad-based US dollar rebound after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI revived hopes of some improvement in the economic recovery. The recovery in the Treasury yields combined with the record highs on Wall Street dampened the demand for the non-yielding gold.
Gold now awaits the critical US ADP jobs report for a fresh direction, especially after the ISM Manufacturing Employment Index remained in contraction last month. Looming US-Sino tensions could also draw some attention.
How is gold positioned technically?
Gold: Key resistances and supports
The tool shows that gold faces a strong cap at $1970, the convergence of the SMA10 one-hour and Bollinger Band four-hour Middle.
Acceptance above the latter will call for a test of minor resistance at $1975, where the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day and SMA5 on four-hour coincide.
The next relevant barrier is aligned at $1977, the previous week high. A fresh rally could be triggered on a break above the latter, opening doors for a test of the two-week highs of $1992.42.
Alternatively, an immediate cushion at $1959 limits the downside. That level is the confluence of the previous low on four-hour and Fibonacci 23.6% one-week.
The SMA5 one-day support at $1957 will be next on the sellers’ radar. Should the bulls fail to defend the latter selling pressure will likely intensify.
The robust support at $1949, the confluence of the SMA50 four-hour and Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, will guard the downside.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About the Confluence Detector
The TCI (Technical Confluences Indicator) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
Learn more about Technical Confluence
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured amid ECB concern over euro value, US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, off the two-year highs above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. German retail sales missed estimates. The dollar is stronger after the upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI. ADP NFP is awaited.
GBP/USD capped under 1.34 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, off the new 2020-peak of 1.3482 as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
Gold: Bulls still hopeful while above robust $1949 support
Gold is nursing losses on Wednesday, having borne the brunt of the broad-based US dollar rebound after the US ISM Manufacturing PMI revived hopes of some improvement in the economic recovery.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.