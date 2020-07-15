Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls stay hopeful above $1,800 despite Wednesday’s spinning top

- Gold prices recede from $1,813.40 after a three-day winning streak.
- Spinning top suggests traders’ indecision, can be clubbed with recent sluggish moves.
- Sustained trading beyond 10-day EMA, the monthly support line portrays bullion’s strength.
- The month-start top adds to the downside barrier, multiple resistances stand tall to guard further advances past-$1,800.
Gold prices ease from one week high to $1,810 amid early Thursday morning in Asia. The bullion marked consecutive third positive daily closing the previous day. However, sluggish moves portray a “Spinning Top” candlestick formation suggesting traders’ indecision. The pattern joins the quote’s recent failures to refresh monthly high in suggesting the underlying weakness of the bullish momentum.
As a result, the bears could seek fresh entries targeting $1,800-$1,798 support area comprising 10-day EMA and an upward sloping trend line from June 15. However, any further weakness by the yellow metal will divert the bears towards July 01 top near $1,789.
It should also be noted that the Gold price weakness past-$1,789 might not refrain from attacking the early-June peaks near $1,745.
On the contrary, the monthly top, also the multi-year high, around $1,818 acts as an immediate resistance, a break of which could escalate the bullion’s north-run towards August 30, 2011 peak surrounding $1,840.
Additionally, the precious metal’s ability to stay strong beyond $1,840 enables it to aim for the record high of $1,921 flashed during September 2011.
Gold daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1810.44
|Today Daily Change
|1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1809.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1774.64
|Daily SMA50
|1741.98
|Daily SMA100
|1691.19
|Daily SMA200
|1604.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1810.98
|Previous Daily Low
|1790.42
|Previous Weekly High
|1818.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|1770.16
|Previous Monthly High
|1785.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.76
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1803.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1798.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1796.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1782.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1775.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1816.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1824.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1837.17
