Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls eye $1940 despite overbought conditions

- Gold is off weekly tops but holds gains above $1930.
- Overbought conditions on the 4H chart warrant caution for the bulls.
- $1940 and $1950 still remain on the buyers’ radars.
Gold (XAU/USD) holds the higher ground near eight-day tops of $1935, as the bulls gather pace for the next push to the upside.
As observed in the four-hour chart, gold confirmed a symmetrical triangle breakout on the final trading day of the year 2020.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
The bulls built onto Thursday’s upside break, extending the upbeat momentum into the first trading day of 2021.
The precious metal has rallied as much as $20 so far, with room for additional upside despite the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trending in the overbought zone, at the momentum.
The measured pattern target is aligned at $1940, above which the $1950 psychological barrier could come into the picture.
Alternatively, the confluence of the 21-simple moving average (SMA) and pattern resistance at $1893 will act as strong support.
The next relevant downside barrier is seen at $1883, the intersection of the 50-SMA and pattern support.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1932.02
|Today Daily Change
|33.14
|Today Daily Change %
|1.75
|Today daily open
|1898.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1868.71
|Daily SMA50
|1866.14
|Daily SMA100
|1894.61
|Daily SMA200
|1831.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1900.99
|Previous Daily Low
|1897.24
|Previous Weekly High
|1901.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|1869.32
|Previous Monthly High
|1906.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|1775.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1898.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1899.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1896.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1895.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1893.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1900.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1902.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1904.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.