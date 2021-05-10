Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls come out of the shadows to mull a test of $1850 – DBS Bank

Gold is at its best levels in six months as prices recover from March’s $1676 lows. The recovery is mindful of the strong confluence support zone of $1660-$1670 (April-June 2020 price congestion zones)- With a near-term bullish double-bottom pattern evolving into another bullish pattern of a reverse head-and-shoulders, the onus is to buy tactical dips that would eye a sustained break of the 200-day moving average of $1850, Benjamin Wong, Strategist at DBS Bank, briefs.
Further upside progress has to break the 200-DMA at $1850
“It would take two hands to clap in unison for gold to stage further advances, beyond its current best showing in six months. Spot gold prices need to surmount the 200-DMA at $1850, and gold exchange-traded funds prices (GLD US) need to tick above the dropped down resistance line from last August’s 194 that would obliterate the key moving average resistance at 174.”
“With a near-term resistance line that trails from $1874 easily taken out, it should imply that gold remains a buy-on-dips proposition, with the support pivot at $1798 worthy of a look.”
“Any precipitous drop under $1714 can quickly reverse the run-up from the recent $1676 lows.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
