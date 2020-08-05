Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls aim for $2,055 following run-up to refresh record high

- Gold Prices extend pullback from $2,009 to challenge the all-time high flashed during early-Asia.
- Bullish MACD, sustained break of weekly resistance favor buyers.
- Bears will look for an entry on the break of an ascending trend line from July 21.
Gold picks up the bids near $2,022, up 0.12% on a day, as European traders prepare for trading on Wednesday. The bullion refreshed the record high to $2,031.20 during the early-Asian session. However, bulls stepped back before bouncing off $2,009 before a few minutes.
While the recent pullback fails to revisit the immediate support line, previous resistance, from July 28, bullish MACD favor buyers targeting to refresh the all-time peak beyond $2,031.20.
In doing so, the optimists will keep eyes on the one-month-old resistance line, at $2,055 now, ahead of eyeing the $2,100 threshold.
Alternatively, the one-week-long support line precedes an upward sloping trend line from late-July, respectively around $1,993 and $1,980, to challenge the sellers. Even so, the metal’s slip beneath $2,000 may trigger retracement of immediate gains.
It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside past-$1,980 will be the key for the bears aiming to revisit the previous record high of September 2011 near $1,921.
Gold four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|2023.02
|Today Daily Change
|3.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|2019.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1878.23
|Daily SMA50
|1796.36
|Daily SMA100
|1733.84
|Daily SMA200
|1634.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2020.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1967.68
|Previous Weekly High
|1984.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|1900
|Previous Monthly High
|1984.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|1757.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2000.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1987.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1985.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1950.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1932.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2037.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2054.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2089.78
