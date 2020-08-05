Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bulls aim for $2,055 following run-up to refresh record high

Gold Prices extend pullback from $2,009 to challenge the all-time high flashed during early-Asia.

Bullish MACD, sustained break of weekly resistance favor buyers.

Bears will look for an entry on the break of an ascending trend line from July 21.

Gold picks up the bids near $2,022, up 0.12% on a day, as European traders prepare for trading on Wednesday. The bullion refreshed the record high to $2,031.20 during the early-Asian session. However, bulls stepped back before bouncing off $2,009 before a few minutes.

While the recent pullback fails to revisit the immediate support line, previous resistance, from July 28, bullish MACD favor buyers targeting to refresh the all-time peak beyond $2,031.20.

In doing so, the optimists will keep eyes on the one-month-old resistance line, at $2,055 now, ahead of eyeing the $2,100 threshold.

Alternatively, the one-week-long support line precedes an upward sloping trend line from late-July, respectively around $1,993 and $1,980, to challenge the sellers. Even so, the metal’s slip beneath $2,000 may trigger retracement of immediate gains.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s downside past-$1,980 will be the key for the bears aiming to revisit the previous record high of September 2011 near $1,921.

Gold four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish