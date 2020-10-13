Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears seek discount for $1,825/34/oz targets

- The US dollar has driven prices in the precious metals market lower.
- The move in gold gives rise to a potential sell limit trade setup offering 1:3 risk to reward ratio.
Gold prices have fallen below a daily support structure like a knife through butter.
The price has met what appears to be a supporting trendline and prior structure. With a focus on the downside, bears should be looking for a discount from which to enter a swing-trading position.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates how an optimal entry point can be found on the daily and 4-hour time frame to target the 1825/34 area.
Monthly bearish correction to a 38.2% Fib retracement
Following months of upside, the market is finally correcting as investors pull their bids and take profit before the next presumed reflation-fuelled-rally subsequent of a large-scale fiscal deal from the White House.
However, in the meantime, there is still room to the downside if the following Fibonacci and wave analysis is correct.
Weekly impulse in the making
The weekly chart shows that the bears have taken over at resistance and the price would be expected to drop to at least a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the monthly rally.
This would equate to the third wave of the recent drop (wave 1) and correction to a 61.6% Fib (wave 2).
Daily chart/new resistance
The daily chart shows that the price has been rejected at the weekly resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci confluence.
Given the weekly and monthly bearish outlooks and the firm resistance, the focus is on the downside towards the monthly 38.2% Fib target.
However, to improve the entry and risk to reward ratio, bears would be prudent to wait for a re-test of the nearest and last formed structure.
If the US dollar corrects lower, gold would be expected to pick up some bucks along the way to the structure.
DXY Reverse H&S in the making
The following chart shows that the DXY could be in the process of forming a reverse head and shoulders.
In doing so, the dollar needs to correct lower which would rhyme with the prospects of gold to retest the aforementioned structure for a discount to sell on a limit order:
Sell limit setup, 1:3 R/R
The above scenario illustrates how a sell limit order placed strategically at prior support, expected to act as resistance, offers a discount in seeking out a profit target in the 1825/34 area.
This particular setup offers a 1:3 risk to reward ratio with the stop loss placed above the structure.
The stop loss can be moved to breakeven as soon as new resistance structure is formed on the 4-hour chart on the way towards the monthly target area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD plummets on risk aversion, tensions with China
The Aussie was among the worst performers against the greenback, weighed by tensions with China, which reportedly banned imports of Australian coal. Risk-aversion fueled the slump.
EUR/USD settles around 1.1750, could extend its slump
The greenback surged fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the presidential election, Wall Street’s poor performance sent investors into safety.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.