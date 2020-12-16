Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD battles 200-SMA on 4H chart, US stimulus, Fed eyed

- Gold surges after a descending triangle breakout on the 4H chart.
- 200-SMA challenges bull’s commitment above $1850.
- Markets await the Fed and a likely US fiscal stimulus deal.
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates Tuesday’s surge, trading close to the weekly tops just below the $1860 barrier.
The yellow metal rallied nearly 1% a day before and now looks to build on the upside amid rising expectations that the US lawmakers will clinch the much-awaited coronavirus relief aid package.
However, the XAU bulls remain mindful of the Fed decision due later on Wednesday, with likely upbeat projections from the American central bank seen hurting the sentiment around gold.
From a technical perspective, the four-hour (4H) chart shows that gold is struggling to recapture the horizontal 200-simple moving average (SMA) at $1859.
Acceptance above the latter could prompt the bulls to resume its upbeat momentum, in the wake of a descending triangle breakout confirmed early Tuesday.
Gold Price Chart: Four-hour
The next relevant resistance is seen at $1875, the December 8 high. The bulls could then eye a test of the $1900 mark.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits beneath the overbought territory, near 67.00, suggesting that there is scope for further upside.
On the flip side, the horizontal 50-SMA at $1845 could be back on the sellers’ radars. That level was the previous crucial resistance.
Further south, the 21-SMA support at $1840 could likely be probed.
Gold Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1856.10
|Today Daily Change
|1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1854.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1834.31
|Daily SMA50
|1872.81
|Daily SMA100
|1908.08
|Daily SMA200
|1810.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1855.47
|Previous Daily Low
|1825.59
|Previous Weekly High
|1875.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|1822.22
|Previous Monthly High
|1965.58
|Previous Monthly Low
|1764.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1844.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1834.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1815.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1805.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1864.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1875.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1894.68
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.