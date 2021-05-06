Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD attempts another run towards $1800, as focus shifts to NFP

- Gold holds the higher ground amid recent weakness in Treasury yields, DXY.
- XAU/USD’s daily chart shows a range breakout is likely on the US NFP release.
- Gold fails to clear the $1,800 hurdle ahead of key US data.
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its range play within a $50 band below $1800 into the fifteenth straight session on Thursday, set to end this week with moderate gains. The bulls are eagerly awaiting the US NFP report for a fresh direction.
The price of gold looks to build onto Wednesday’s rebound, as the US Treasury yields remain subdued amid dovish Fed expectations. Markets seem to have shrugged off Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments on inflation and a likely rate hike, as they believe that the Fed is unlikely to embark upon the tightening or tapering path anytime soon.
The Fed continues to maintain that they are still distant from achieving their employment goal, with about 8 million Americans still out of job since the pre-pandemic levels.
Yellen said Tuesday, ‘it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn't overheat.” Her comments spooked markets that led to a global sell-off, lifting the haven demand for the dollar at gold’s expense.
However, later she walked back on her words, which did help to calm markets and cap the gains in the greenback. Gold, thus, attempted a bounce towards $1800 but failed once again near the previous week high of $1790.
Gold prices continue to find support from the recent surge in the precious metals complex, especially with the price of Palladium sitting at record highs above the $3,000 mark. Silver retreated from two-month highs but the undertone continued to remain bullish amid expectations of a faster global economic recovery, which would boost the industrial demand for silver and palladium.
NFP: Key event risk ahead
After the US private sector employment rose only by 742K as against expectations of +800K in April, markets turn cautious ahead of the official NFP print. The ADP release is usually seen as a precursor to the US payrolls data. The US economy is likely to have added 978K last month vs. 916K seen previously.
An NFP disappointment could raise doubts on the strength of the US economic recovery, which could push back the Fed’s tapering expectations, rendering gold-supportive. However, the US dollar could see some resurgent haven demand if the broader market sentiment deteriorates on downbeat figures, which could limit gold’s upside attempts.
Gold: Technical outlook
As observed on gold’s daily chart, the price has been wavering in a familiar range below $1800 since April 16, lacking conviction on either side, as traders seemingly await a strong catalyst for the next directional move.
Gold Price Chart: Daily
The range is getting tighter each passing day, with the 100-daily moving average (DMA), now at $1798 continuing to test the bullish commitments.
Meanwhile, the mildly bullish 21-DMA at $1771 keeps protecting the downside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains flattish while trending above the central line, highlighting that the bullish potential still remains intact.
A daily closing above the 100-DMA barrier is needed to confirm an upside break from the range, which could bring the $1800 mark back into the picture.
Recapturing the latter is critical for the gold bulls to ride higher towards the February 24 high of $1813.
To the downside, if the 21-DMA support is taken out on a sustained basis, a drop towards the 50-DMA at $1744 cannot be ruled out.
All in all, gold’s fate hinges on the US NFP release. In the meantime, the dynamics in the yields and the dollar will continue to influence the prices.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1788.89
|Today Daily Change
|2.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1786.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1769.83
|Daily SMA50
|1744.55
|Daily SMA100
|1798.17
|Daily SMA200
|1853.13
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1788.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1770.46
|Previous Weekly High
|1790.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|1756.18
|Previous Monthly High
|1797.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|1705.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1781.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1777.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1775.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1764.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1757.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1793.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1799.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1810.7
