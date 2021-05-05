Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD to suffer some near-term weakness – Commerzbank

Gold (XAU/USD) has been so far thwarted by the 55-day moving average at $1800.63. As this level holds the topside, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the yellow metal to experience some weakness in the short-term.
Long-term upside bias as golds holds the 2019-2021 support line at $1701
“Gold has tested and again failed at the 55-day ma at $1797.44. This has served to reinforce the resistance here and coupled with a now negative daily RSI and a negative Elliott wave count we would allow for some near term weakness.”
“For now, we will allow for slippage to the 20-day ma at $1752. There is scope for $1724/23, the 61.8% retracement. Provided it holds there we should retry the topside once again.
“Above $1799 lies the 200-day ma at $1852 and the downtrend at $1871. We suspect that this will hold the topside for now.”
“Key support is the 2020-2021 uptrend at $1701 and the $1670.49 June 2020 low. While above here we will assume a longer-term upside bias.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
