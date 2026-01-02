Forex Today: Markets remain quiet to begin 2026

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 2:

Financial markets remain in holiday mood as the first trading day of the new year gets underway. The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases on Friday and trading volumes could remain thin heading into the weekend.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.24% 0.18% 0.27% 0.37% 0.10% 1.23% 0.56% EUR -0.24% -0.06% 0.04% 0.14% -0.14% 0.99% 0.33% GBP -0.18% 0.06% 0.25% 0.20% -0.08% 1.05% 0.39% JPY -0.27% -0.04% -0.25% 0.12% -0.16% 0.95% 0.31% CAD -0.37% -0.14% -0.20% -0.12% -0.23% 0.86% 0.19% AUD -0.10% 0.14% 0.08% 0.16% 0.23% 1.13% 0.47% NZD -1.23% -0.99% -1.05% -0.95% -0.86% -1.13% -0.66% CHF -0.56% -0.33% -0.39% -0.31% -0.19% -0.47% 0.66% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following a modest recovery to end 2025, the US Dollar (USD) Index holds its ground in the European morning on Friday and fluctuates in a tight range above 98.00. Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise between 0.3% and 0.7% following the decline seen earlier in the week. On Monday, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will publish the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data for December.

Gold registered large losses ahead of the New Year break but managed to regain its traction on Friday. At the time of press, XAU/USD was trading near $4,380, rising more than 1% on a daily basis.

Similarly, XAG/USD stages a decisive rebound toward $74 and gains more than 3% on the day. Still, Silver is down nearly 7% for the week and remains on track to snap a five-week winning streak.

EUR/USD holds steady at around 1.1750 after edging lower in the first half of the week. Sentix Investors Confidence data for January will be featured in the European economic calendar later in the session.

After dropping to its lowest level in over a week and testing 1.3400 on the last day of 2025, GBP/USD reversed its direction and erased a large portion of its weekly losses. The pair stays relatively calm early Friday and trades above 1.3450.

Following Monday's decline, USD/JPY closed in positive territory for two consecutive days. The pair continues to stretch higher and trades near 157.00 early Friday.