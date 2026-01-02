Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD climbs above $74.00 amid Fed cut bets, safe-haven demand

Silver price (XAG/USD) rises to near $74.10 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Friday. The price of the grey metal surged 148% in 2025, breaking key levels amid its designation as a critical US mineral, tight supply, low stockpiles, and rising industrial and investment demand.

The non-interest-bearing Silver attracts buyers due to dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed policy outlook. Lower interest rates could reduce the opportunity cost of holding Silver. Traders expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver two more rate cuts in 2026.

Additionally, Silver prices find support as a softer US Dollar (USD) makes the dollar-denominated metal cheaper for foreign buyers. Markets are bracing for US President Donald Trump to nominate a new Fed chair to replace Jerome Powell when his term ends in May, a move that could tilt monetary policy toward lower interest rates.

The safe-haven metals, including Silver receive support amid heightened geopolitical tensions, fueled by recent exchanges of accusations between Russia and Ukraine over civilian attacks on New Year’s Day and persistent US–Venezuela friction.

Silver gains ground amid a surge in speculative demand in China, driving Shanghai Futures Exchange premiums to record highs. These elevated premiums reflect strong local demand and have tightened global supply chains, echoing earlier inventory squeezes in London and New York vaults.